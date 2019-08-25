KEMET Corporation (KEM) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KEMET Corporation 18 0.70 N/A 3.50 5.75 DPW Holdings Inc. 21 0.14 N/A -9.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see KEMET Corporation and DPW Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of KEMET Corporation and DPW Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEMET Corporation 0.00% 38.3% 16.7% DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -139.6% -62.6%

Risk and Volatility

KEMET Corporation has a beta of 2.52 and its 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DPW Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 3.29 beta which makes it 229.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KEMET Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DPW Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. KEMET Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DPW Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for KEMET Corporation and DPW Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KEMET Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 DPW Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29 is KEMET Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 70.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of KEMET Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.6% of DPW Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are KEMET Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are DPW Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71% DPW Holdings Inc. -19.94% -43.13% -30.1% -92.3% -98.45% -93.01%

For the past year KEMET Corporation has 14.71% stronger performance while DPW Holdings Inc. has -93.01% weaker performance.

Summary

KEMET Corporation beats DPW Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.