Kemet Corp. (KEM) Position Increased by Delphi Management Inc; Dover (DOV) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Lifted Position by $2.79 Million

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Kemet Corp. (KEM) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 27,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 70,730 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 42,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Kemet Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 2.06 million shares traded or 84.04% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 152.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 27,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 46,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 18,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.91. About 894,404 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,977 shares to 10,969 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 35,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,949 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,123 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 39,185 are held by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Thb Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited holds 136,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Fin Limited Liability Corp reported 1,000 shares. Oak Assocs Oh stated it has 0.05% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Principal Gp invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 51,969 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 465,715 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Kennedy Management reported 55,785 shares. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 47,813 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Management Associates Ny has invested 0.52% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 507% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KEMET Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Down and Out Tech Stocks Under 10 Times Earnings With Solid Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET Corporation: Why a Trade Resolution Can Bump Stock Up 63% – Profit Confidential” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,452 shares to 42,119 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,866 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 4,497 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 1.77% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Carroll Associates holds 0.01% or 1,117 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Invest accumulated 35 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12 are owned by Gru One Trading Limited Partnership. Boston Limited holds 0.07% or 13,591 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 1.49% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fiera Capital holds 0% or 2,057 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 7,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation holds 0.06% or 4,530 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% or 21,736 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.02% or 82,108 shares. Parkside State Bank And Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 86 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).