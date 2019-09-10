Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) and Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Comparison side by side

Both Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) and Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) are Railroads companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelso Technologies Inc. 1 1.94 N/A 0.03 30.00 Wabtec Corporation 71 2.20 N/A 1.94 39.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Wabtec Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kelso Technologies Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Kelso Technologies Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wabtec Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kelso Technologies Inc. and Wabtec Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelso Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wabtec Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 1.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kelso Technologies Inc. and Wabtec Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelso Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wabtec Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Wabtec Corporation’s average price target is $84, while its potential upside is 19.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Kelso Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.9% of Wabtec Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.3% are Wabtec Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kelso Technologies Inc. -25.56% -36.13% -13.82% 61.76% 96.04% 128.58% Wabtec Corporation 6.41% 5.89% 3.42% 13.57% -28.67% 10.58%

For the past year Kelso Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wabtec Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Wabtec Corporation beats Kelso Technologies Inc.

Kelso Technologies Inc., a railroad equipment supplier, produces and sells tank car service equipment used in the loading, unloading, and containment of hazardous materials during transport primarily in the United States and Canada. It primarily offers external constant force spring pressure relief valves that carry hazardous and nonhazardous commodities; manway securement systems; bottom outlet valves; vacuum relief valves; emergency response kits; and eduction tube technology product for addressing the technical requirements of load and unload operations and the containment of non-hazardous and hazardous commodities during transport. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. This segment serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, such as locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, including regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; builds commuter locomotives; and refurbishes subway cars. This segment serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The companyÂ’s products comprise positive train control equipment and electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics, including event recorders, monitoring equipment, and end of train devices; freight car trucks and couplers; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; and air compressors and dryers. Its products also include track and switch products; railway braking equipment and related components; friction products consisting brake shoes and pads; door and window assemblies, and accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors, as well as builds, remanufactures, and overhauls commuter and switcher locomotives, and transit cars. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania.