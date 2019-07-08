Kelly Services (KELYA) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Lifted Its Holding by $557,260; Cummins (CMI) Holder S&T Bank Lowered Its Holding by $522,810

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) by 304.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 25,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,643 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 8,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Kelly Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 38,875 shares traded. Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has risen 13.72% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KELYA News: 26/04/2018 – Kelly Services® Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Kelly Educational Staffing® Names Nicolae Boariu as National Substitute Teacher of the Year 2018; 06/04/2018 – Kelly Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Kelly Services Elect Gerald Adolph to Board, Which Now Numbers 10 Member; 09/03/2018 – KELLY SERVICES INC – WITH GERALD ADOLPH’S ADDITION, KELLY SERVICES’ BOARD HAS 10 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 09/05/2018 – Kelly Services Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/03/2018 Kelly Services® Elects New Board Member; 08/05/2018 – Kelly Educational Staffing® Marks National Teacher Appreciation Day by Honoring Paul McDaniel as Florida Substitute Teacher o

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 55,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $169.08. About 865,527 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Well-Positioned For The Correction – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi Upgrades Cummins, Cites Improving Chinese Environment – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares to 607,072 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,202 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited Co owns 194,214 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Trust Co Of Vermont invested in 0.04% or 2,918 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.22% or 3,140 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.15% or 141,528 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,358 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Lc accumulated 5,201 shares. Dt Inv Ptnrs Lc owns 27,976 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% stake. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 500 shares. First Eagle Inv Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2.51 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 3,059 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Service Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 35,569 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.74 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 423 shares. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, February 6.