Kelly Services Inc. (KELYB)’s Financial Results Comparing With RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services Inc. 24 0.19 N/A 0.40 69.48 RCM Technologies Inc. 4 0.20 N/A 0.30 10.89

Table 1 highlights Kelly Services Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RCM Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Kelly Services Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Kelly Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than RCM Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kelly Services Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of RCM Technologies Inc. is $6, which is potential 85.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kelly Services Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.79% and 50%. Insiders held 93.71% of Kelly Services Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of RCM Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kelly Services Inc. 19.66% 29.63% 43.3% 78.12% 116.89% 27.21% RCM Technologies Inc. -1.2% -8.59% -15.41% -15.06% -33.47% 6.45%

For the past year Kelly Services Inc. has stronger performance than RCM Technologies Inc.

Summary

Kelly Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors RCM Technologies Inc.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.