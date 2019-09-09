Kelly Services Inc. (KELYB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kelly Services Inc. has 5.79% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. 93.71% of Kelly Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Kelly Services Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Kelly Services Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services Inc. N/A 25 69.48 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Kelly Services Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kelly Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.25 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 59.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kelly Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kelly Services Inc. 19.66% 29.63% 43.3% 78.12% 116.89% 27.21% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year Kelly Services Inc. has weaker performance than Kelly Services Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Kelly Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kelly Services Inc.’s competitors beat Kelly Services Inc.