Kelly Services Inc. (KELYB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Kelly Services Inc. has 5.79% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. 93.71% of Kelly Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Kelly Services Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kelly Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.14%
|71.13%
|8.80%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Kelly Services Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kelly Services Inc.
|N/A
|25
|69.48
|Industry Average
|105.17M
|2.04B
|22.45
Kelly Services Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kelly Services Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kelly Services Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.25
|1.25
|2.66
The rivals have a potential upside of 59.99%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kelly Services Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kelly Services Inc.
|19.66%
|29.63%
|43.3%
|78.12%
|116.89%
|27.21%
|Industry Average
|5.83%
|8.66%
|18.26%
|28.34%
|44.47%
|35.21%
For the past year Kelly Services Inc. has weaker performance than Kelly Services Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
Kelly Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Kelly Services Inc.’s competitors beat Kelly Services Inc.
