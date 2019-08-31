Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

This is a contrast between Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Staffing & Outsourcing Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services Inc. 25 0.17 N/A 0.39 71.91 ManpowerGroup Inc. 88 0.23 N/A 7.94 11.50

Table 1 highlights Kelly Services Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ManpowerGroup Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kelly Services Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kelly Services Inc. is presently more expensive than ManpowerGroup Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.7% ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Kelly Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. ManpowerGroup Inc. on the other hand, has 1.54 beta which makes it 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kelly Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kelly Services Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Kelly Services Inc.’s average target price is $32, while its potential upside is 32.18%. ManpowerGroup Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $99.6 average target price and a 21.85% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Kelly Services Inc. is looking more favorable than ManpowerGroup Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kelly Services Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.4% and 95.7%. About 2.2% of Kelly Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are ManpowerGroup Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kelly Services Inc. -0.36% 5.62% 22.38% 24.19% 17.13% 35.89% ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97%

For the past year Kelly Services Inc. has weaker performance than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Summary

ManpowerGroup Inc. beats Kelly Services Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services. The company also provides scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals and information technology specialists across various disciplines; creative services, including placing creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; financial professionals; healthcare specialists and professionals; and legal professionals. In addition, it offers staffing services for catering and hospitality; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals for trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides integrated talent management solutions, including contingent workforce outsourcing, business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor, payroll process outsourcing, and career transition and executive coaching and development solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.