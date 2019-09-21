Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Both Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) compete on a level playing field in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services Inc. 25 0.17 N/A 0.39 71.91 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 8 0.50 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Kelly Services Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kelly Services Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.7% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -9% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Kelly Services Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kelly Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kelly Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kelly Services Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kelly Services Inc. has an average price target of $32, and a 31.09% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.4% of Kelly Services Inc. shares and 93.9% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Kelly Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kelly Services Inc. -0.36% 5.62% 22.38% 24.19% 17.13% 35.89% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.74% 0.74% 35.57% -0.11% -18.26% 29.47%

For the past year Kelly Services Inc. was more bullish than Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

Summary

Kelly Services Inc. beats Cross Country Healthcare Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services. The company also provides scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals and information technology specialists across various disciplines; creative services, including placing creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; financial professionals; healthcare specialists and professionals; and legal professionals. In addition, it offers staffing services for catering and hospitality; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals for trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides integrated talent management solutions, including contingent workforce outsourcing, business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor, payroll process outsourcing, and career transition and executive coaching and development solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments. This segment markets its nurse and allied staffing services under the under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. It serves public and private acute-care and non-acute care hospitals, government-owned facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services, principally for physicians and healthcare executives. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.