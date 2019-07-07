Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Trimmed Chevron (CVX) Holding by $436,650; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holder Victory Capital Management Lowered Stake

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 294,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 831,045 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.74M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 1.31 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.27 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,151 shares. Cibc reported 234,292 shares. Greystone Managed Investments has 132,582 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 85,785 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Perigon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 36,015 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,998 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,796 shares. Tiedemann Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,420 shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson owns 2,410 shares. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,370 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw & Co Inc has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 600,028 shares. 12,539 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). Washington Bancorporation holds 20,085 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Svcs holds 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 26,720 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,200 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Antitrust Regulators Are Preparing an Investigation Into Big Tech: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. $59,951 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E. Another trade for 2,172 shares valued at $107,927 was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E. The insider STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590. Shares for $259,205 were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K. The insider Smith Jennifer Anne sold $373,977.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arco Platform Ltd by 42,271 shares to 871,180 shares, valued at $28.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 17,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Global Wireless Sensors Market Will Reach USD 11.2 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Global Urology Devices Market Estimated to Reach USD 52,627 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions Bancorporation Earnings: ZION Stock Slides as Q1 EPS Down Y2Y – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Door and Window Automation Market Will Reach USD 20,378 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 235 shares. 133,629 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd. Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 24,131 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 839 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.09% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 7,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 26,285 shares. 229 are held by Cls Invests Llc. Lsv Asset Management owns 5.15 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Kentucky Retirement has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,139 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 31,889 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ww Asset reported 10,148 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 18,990 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.81M for 10.50 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.