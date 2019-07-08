Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Cut Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $436,650; Stock Rose; Occidental Pete Com (OXY) Holder Miller Howard Investments Has Increased Its Holding

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $123.53. About 220,390 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Com (OXY) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 169,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.38M, up from 878,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 244,155 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, worth $532,950 on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:CF) by 16,883 shares to 57,432 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 893,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,570 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX).