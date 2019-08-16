Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Trimmed Visa Cl A (V) Holding by $2.04 Million as Stock Value Rose; Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $3.57 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 13,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 145,738 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76M, down from 158,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 1.57M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 67,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 144,303 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, down from 211,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.12 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,195 shares. Bb&T reported 274,287 shares stake. Marsico Mgmt Lc owns 1.26M shares. The Utah-based Albion Ut has invested 2.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 324,445 are held by Madison Investment Hldg. New Mexico-based Hanseatic has invested 0.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 335,340 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Ltd has invested 1.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horan Advsr Limited Company holds 0.08% or 766 shares. Woodstock invested in 21,840 shares. Osterweis Mngmt reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fca Corp Tx stated it has 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wesbanco State Bank stated it has 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsr owns 50,507 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Nadler Gru Inc Inc owns 28,883 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Bank & Trust stated it has 20,051 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 2.45 million shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Lc reported 4,010 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 168,694 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls holds 8,933 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 0.14% or 24,966 shares in its portfolio. 27,269 were reported by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Pa. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Company owns 26.71M shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Management reported 1.16% stake. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 11,520 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West owns 26,924 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 524,517 are owned by Raymond James Service.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.