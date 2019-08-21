Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Cut Its Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) Position by $578,100; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Its Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Position by $657,955; Stock Value Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 657,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.55% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Hudson Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.0073 during the last trading session, reaching $0.365. About 444,508 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $250M; 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Management, Exits Hudson Technologies; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS 38c-Adj EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $42.4 Million; 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 4,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $296.03. About 558,780 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – EYLEA® GAINS APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR TREATMENT OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT DUE TO NEOVASCULAR (WET) AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 948 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 4,433 shares. First Personal Finance Services owns 60 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has 3,077 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,219 were reported by Parsec Management. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.69% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 12,867 shares. Peddock Advsr Limited Company stated it has 55 shares. Commerce Comml Bank invested in 6,981 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.21% or 2,491 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 2,064 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.12% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 266,200 shares. Geode Limited Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 3,427 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 369,328 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 91,025 shares to 407,062 shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put).