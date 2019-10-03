Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $1.91 Million; Overlook Holdings LTD Position in Bidu Us (BIDU) Cut by $4.86 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 7.05M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 707,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07 million, down from 749,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.11. About 1.34M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2,877 are held by Duncker Streett And Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 254,179 shares. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.73% or 15,605 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 188,148 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Weybosset Research & Management Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 5,450 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White Intl reported 10,888 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.3% or 2.92M shares. Telemark Asset Management Ltd Llc has 700,000 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas owns 117,470 shares. Cornerstone Capital invested in 202,024 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.43M shares. Cap Intl Ca accumulated 0.4% or 144,055 shares.

