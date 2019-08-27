Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Cut Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by $578,100; Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Share Value Rose While Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Its Stake by $567,000

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 4,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.73. About 527,539 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.57. About 64,575 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDMB) by 2,394 shares to 120,988 shares, valued at $110.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 110,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,600 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.