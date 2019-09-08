Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lowered Its Chevron (CVX) Position as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 3.59M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 91,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,004 shares to 83,088 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,198 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jensen Mgmt has 6.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited holds 5.3% or 575,511 shares. Cambridge Trust Commerce has invested 3.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 163,778 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 1.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 821,130 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs LP holds 38,497 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Founders Finance Secs Limited Liability has 2,336 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 137,878 shares. Friess Limited accumulated 413,807 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Canandaigua Financial Bank owns 157,221 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Eagle Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 8,470 shares. 7,384 were accumulated by St Johns Management Communications Ltd Liability Co.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap International Sarl owns 27,983 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Bourgeon Mngmt Lc holds 17,833 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 143,504 shares. Bright Rock Cap holds 67,000 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. First Comml Bank And Tru Company Of Newtown holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,218 shares. Shufro Rose And Communication Limited Liability Com holds 38,956 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Srb invested in 6,097 shares. Orrstown Fincl Incorporated accumulated 7,341 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore accumulated 2,717 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Phocas Fin has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,062 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.03% or 22,795 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 59,432 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 4,288 shares. 8,675 are owned by First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Investment. Kentucky Retirement reported 83,072 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.