Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Upped Its Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Position by $1.77 Million; Marco Investment Management Has Increased Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $345,386

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 632,244 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 4.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,623 shares. Moreover, Karpus Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,287 shares. Smith Salley And accumulated 1.22% or 68,021 shares. New York-based M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Midwest Commercial Bank Division reported 28,727 shares. King Wealth has 2,818 shares. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,421 shares. 608,833 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh. 679 are owned by Barnett Co Inc. Ally Fin Inc has 1.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,970 shares. Eulav Asset, a New York-based fund reported 31,000 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Company invested in 459,816 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 13,090 shares to 145,738 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix Short Sellers Up $800M On Subscriber Miss – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expedia Is Undervalued In A Recession Resistant Industry – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expedia and Liberty Expedia to combine – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: HPQ, EXPE, FL – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia’s Million-Property Portfolio Drives Bullish Guggenheim Thesis – Benzinga” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,620 shares to 367,520 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,673 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 328,946 are held by Nomura. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 34,697 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 200,164 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.04% or 5,575 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 0.32% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 75,051 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 1,443 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.08% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 58,600 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 415,911 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). The Texas-based National Tx has invested 0.22% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.13% or 10,942 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank, Montana-based fund reported 494 shares. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 2,071 shares or 0.06% of the stock.