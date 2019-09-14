Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Position In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Has Raised; Marathon Capital Management Stake in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Decreased by $674,802 as Share Price Rose

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 37,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 412,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, down from 450,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 6.34 million shares traded or 26.34% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.39 million for 27.60 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.