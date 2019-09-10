Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Stake in Chevron (CVX) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shareholder Alpha Windward Decreased Its Holding by $355,320

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 126 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 7,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 532,233 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $122.96. About 3.18 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $204.12 million for 9.35 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,280 shares to 13,035 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Company owns 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 11,679 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 7,475 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 23,353 shares stake. Vanguard Grp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 19.12M shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 8 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.04% or 830,750 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 105,377 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Tree LP stated it has 6,898 shares. 686,869 are owned by Comml Bank Of America Corp De. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt has 66,026 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 159,728 were reported by Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.21% stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 41,876 shares.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,430 are owned by Jump Trading Lc. 323,860 were reported by Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il. Burke & Herbert Bancshares holds 2.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 19,205 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 877,000 shares. Caprock Group Inc invested in 0.34% or 14,029 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc holds 81,461 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.93% or 20,262 shares in its portfolio. California-based Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has 37,777 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.79M shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brookstone Cap Mngmt owns 5,587 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hills Retail Bank And Tru owns 17,997 shares. Cwm Lc owns 31,866 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.