Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Upped Its Holding in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by $1.77 Million; Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Lvz Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $138.56. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 889,137 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.49% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 68,208 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 14,460 shares. Advsrs Asset invested in 102,681 shares. 478,988 are held by Cap Management Va. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 176,014 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.03% or 775,504 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc has 368,763 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 6.64M shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 9,818 shares stake. Hl Ser Lc has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Clark Estates Inc has 0.52% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 162,100 shares. Epoch Invest invested in 0.01% or 161,804 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 17,557 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $104.87M for 16.34 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares to 699,952 shares, valued at $35.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).

