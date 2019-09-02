Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Position In Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Was Has Upped; Flippin Bruce & Porter Cut Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $998,109

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 52,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.58B for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 6,567 shares to 147,632 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,550 shares to 54,747 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

