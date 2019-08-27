Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Increased Position in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by $1.77 Million; Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Shareholder Ithaka Group Has Trimmed Position

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 2,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 106,235 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, down from 109,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.62. About 351,851 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 4.16M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “E W Scripps Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “L Brands Options Traders Set a Floor as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 50,411 shares to 127,470 shares, valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.83 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.67% stake. Moreover, L & S Advsrs Incorporated has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Notis holds 0.76% or 14,170 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Capital Mngmt invested in 1.8% or 29,087 shares. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 33,369 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 6,895 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 17,900 shares. Moreover, Proffitt & Goodson has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,119 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Llc has invested 1.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvw Ltd Com owns 5,124 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Corp has 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,056 shares. Redwood Management Ltd Llc has 20,943 shares. Fort LP holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,731 shares. Lifeplan Gru holds 0.1% or 1,622 shares in its portfolio.