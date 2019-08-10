Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Holding In Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Was Increased; Eastern Bank Increases Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 245,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.59 million, up from 240,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 4.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,652 shares to 307,204 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLI) by 260,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,420 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 228,988 shares. Maple Cap Incorporated holds 3.58% or 190,229 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Limited Com has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cap Guardian holds 171,055 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,743 shares. First Merchants holds 1.16% or 89,978 shares. 3,712 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited has 412,876 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Natixis LP holds 0.32% or 450,152 shares in its portfolio. Kdi Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Summit Asset Limited accumulated 2,855 shares. House Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 47,039 shares. 3.14M were reported by Prudential. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.6% or 136,908 shares.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 13,090 shares to 145,738 shares, valued at $22.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

