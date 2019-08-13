Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS); Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Valuation Declined While Millennium Management Has Lowered Its Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 1.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.19 million, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 1.49 million shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd invested 0.06% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 24,500 shares. 93,551 are owned by Acadian Asset Limited Liability. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 37,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company stated it has 73,166 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited holds 13,843 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 236,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Investment Research owns 179,388 shares. Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 16,787 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested in 0.15% or 520,520 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Blair William & Il stated it has 10,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Lp invested in 0% or 29,188 shares.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Bloomin Brands Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Del Friscoâ€™s Restaurant Group Deal: DFRG Stock Shoots Higher on Buyout – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bloomin’ Brands, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Bluegreen Vacations Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Same-store restaurant sales dip in April – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomin’ Brands Should Bounce Following Dubious Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 88,547 shares to 178,007 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 95,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Disney Earnings Could Nearly Double In Five Years – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Disney (DIS) Misses Q3 EPS by 40c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.