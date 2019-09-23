Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Boosted Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Beaconlight Capital Trimmed Its Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Position by $3.55 Million; Stock Price Rose

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 2.17M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 55,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 319,723 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.65M, down from 375,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 67,454 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 39,800 shares to 355,800 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 56,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.31 per share. DLB’s profit will be $48.37 million for 32.57 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.29 million are owned by Timessquare Capital Management Ltd. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 346,013 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 9,792 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 482,548 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 130,819 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc invested in 8,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Ltd Liability invested in 92 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 0.04% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 3,400 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas reported 804 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 251,730 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com owns 10,049 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 6,856 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 72,264 shares. Page Arthur B holds 5,117 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Hm Payson, a Maine-based fund reported 49,565 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 0.33% or 45,273 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc holds 136,248 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields And Company Ltd has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 0.18% stake. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt owns 17,200 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oppenheimer And Company invested in 61,912 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Northeast Mgmt holds 0.05% or 14,784 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc stated it has 0.95% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hilton Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).