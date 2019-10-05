Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Lifted Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $1.91 Million; As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Price Declined, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered by $10.88 Million Its Stake

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.12M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 548,879 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holding invested in 0% or 36 shares. Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 270,586 shares. Capital Fund Sa reported 151,300 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,718 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0% or 11 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co owns 18,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.25% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Chevy Chase Trust owns 76,254 shares. First Republic Investment reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement System has 664,139 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Com holds 0.04% or 2,190 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And owns 190 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S.A by 400,000 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $298.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $108.45M for 23.52 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

