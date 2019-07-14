Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Decreased Its Visa Cl A (V) Holding by $2.04 Million; As Thermon Group Hldgs Com (THR) Market Valuation Rose, Kempen Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.84 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 13,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,738 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76M, down from 158,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com (THR) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 76,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,613 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, up from 452,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 97,251 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Play by Play: Nautilus (NYSE: $NLS) Names New CEO and Millennial eSports (TSXV: $GAME.V) to Conduct a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 09, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces High-Grade Underground Sampling Results for the Babicanora Vein: – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru accumulated 12,885 shares. 536,212 are held by United Advisers Ltd Com. Town & Country Bank & Trust & Dba First Bankers reported 19,877 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, Florida-based fund reported 1,363 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 200 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 2.71% stake. Torray Limited Com holds 150,860 shares. Foothills Asset Management has 2.52% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,846 shares. Westfield LP has invested 1.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 10,980 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company stated it has 372,861 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Hills Bank & Trust Trust has 5,415 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.37% or 34,259 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.76% or 274,287 shares. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Company owns 38,629 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Thermon Completes Acquisition of CCI Thermal Technologies Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 03, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 588 shares. Kennedy Cap Inc owns 345,008 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 153,178 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 59,400 shares. Fenimore Asset Management reported 542,084 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Ameritas Investment holds 0% or 2,669 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0% or 1,455 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Renaissance Limited Liability holds 469,400 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 10,717 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 49,623 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability owns 41,244 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 63,397 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,497 shares to 12,336 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 96,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,818 shares, and cut its stake in Pldt Inc Sponsored Adr.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $8,455 activity.