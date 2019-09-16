Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) Lowered by $311,100 as Valuation Rose; As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stock Value Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Has Upped Position by $611,000

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 61,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65M, down from 62,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.44. About 124,331 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 11,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 46,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 34,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 135,476 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 68,260 shares to 77,140 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 2,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,259 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Amazon, Walmart, Elliott, AT&T, AEI, TA, Littlejohn, Platinum – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ServiceMaster (SERV) Enters European Pest Management Market with Acquisition of Nomor Holding AB – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “On World Mosquito Day, Terminix® Reveals Its Top 50 Mosquito Cities – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

