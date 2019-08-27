Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Upped Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Position by $1.77 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Rexnord New (Put) (RXN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Boosted Its Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company's stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 643,770 shares traded or 8.80% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,410 shares to 4,301 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Bob Iger Talks Disney's 'Transitional' Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga" on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; 'Rise Of Skywalker,' 'Frozen 2' Still On The Way – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bender Robert has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.56% or 299,068 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 13,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wharton Business Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ubs Oconnor Lc invested in 1.27M shares. West Coast Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 229,500 were reported by Sprucegrove Mngmt Limited. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd holds 8,690 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Com LP holds 0.69% or 818,100 shares. Cincinnati Financial reported 542,000 shares. Family Firm Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Dakota Wealth Management reported 68,975 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diversified owns 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,908 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has 881,885 shares. First Interstate Bank invested in 0% or 357 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 175,825 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 461,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 0.01% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 960,097 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 669 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 30,300 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 26,725 shares. Trustmark State Bank Department holds 26 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 228,222 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 67,693 shares. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 333,956 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 160,104 shares. 14,350 are held by Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability.