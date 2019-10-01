Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; As Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $831,749

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 4.86 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 28,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 30,537 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $906,000, down from 59,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 76,529 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canal stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.41% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 155,987 shares. Veritable LP owns 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 72,264 shares. Howland Management Llc holds 108,949 shares. Natixis LP reported 1.26 million shares stake. Choate Advisors invested in 7,729 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hamel invested in 0.69% or 39,300 shares. The Texas-based Amarillo Financial Bank has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 459,275 are held by Nordea Invest Management. Woodmont Inv Counsel, Tennessee-based fund reported 14,483 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Encompass Advsrs Lc holds 475,000 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communication invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc has invested 1.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, E&G Advsrs LP has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 10,350 shares. Friess Ltd Company reported 181,649 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 19,878 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Westwood Mngmt Corp Il holds 0.11% or 30,000 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 33,500 are owned by Perritt Cap Management. 2,755 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Lc holds 68,151 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De owns 7,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 956,737 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Com invested in 1.23% or 169,728 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs reported 0% stake. Blair William & Company Il invested in 41,529 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 140,896 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $126.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 775,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 783,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).