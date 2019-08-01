Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Raised Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Holding; As First Long Is (FLIC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 1271.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 84,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 91,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 6,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 50,667 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Company reported 22,289 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 2.16M shares. Aperio Grp Limited accumulated 13,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl holds 295,895 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 174,435 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.01% or 670,181 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 26,268 shares. Anchor Cap Lc accumulated 58,161 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc reported 10,438 shares. Price Michael F stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Rbf Cap Limited Company accumulated 15,750 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,021 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 27,438 shares.

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The First of Long Island (FLIC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Increases in Earnings for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces CEO Succession – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $63,373 activity.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 69,330 shares to 986 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 927,007 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 212,967 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,604 shares. Lathrop Invest Management has 3.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.51% or 382,507 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.68% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio. 24,814 are owned by Central Comml Bank Trust. Peapack Gladstone reported 245,503 shares. Holderness reported 0.61% stake. Miller Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 3,523 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Lc owns 5,656 shares. Massachusetts-based Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monarch Cap Management invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Proshare Ltd Co accumulated 466,205 shares. Sabal Trust reported 157,928 shares stake. Gladius Mngmt LP owns 36,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “Disney hits all-time high after record-setting ‘Avengers’ opening (DIS) – Business Insider” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Before Prices Soar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.