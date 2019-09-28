Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) Decreased as Market Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Courage Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $2.37 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW WITH FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO AIR ON CNN AT 9 P.M. EASTERN TIME (0100 GMT) -FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK SHOWED WILLINGNESS TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT THE ALGORITHMS IT USES TO CONNECT USERS; 08/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match plays down Facebook threat, revenue surges 36.4 pct; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says It’s Time to Short Facebook (Video); 10/04/2018 – Facebook responds to German privacy watchdog on data leak; 01/05/2018 – Larger companies will have the ability to send and receive messages with people on the WhatsApp platform, says Facebook’s David Marcus

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 61,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65 million, down from 62,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 426,831 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 27.88 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

