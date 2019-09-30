Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose, East Coast Asset Management Upped Stake

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 6.36 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 4.70M shares traded or 205.77% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 42,102 shares to 272,325 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 6,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,849 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield, Oaktree Capital set deadline for consideration election – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil Company invested in 16,000 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 690 shares. 14,483 are owned by Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Calamos Wealth Llc has 12,261 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Foundation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,564 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd invested in 350,273 shares or 0.14% of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 91,303 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc invested in 0.51% or 17,200 shares. 151,167 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 0.08% or 361,142 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 8,722 shares. Mairs has 1.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Harvey Inv Llc owns 21,010 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Sol Capital holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,558 shares. Natl Bank holds 0.11% or 23,503 shares in its portfolio.