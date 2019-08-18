Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Boosted Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Holding by $1.77 Million as Shares Rose; As Aes (AES) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Alexandria Capital Has Cut by $333,450 Its Holding

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 212,083 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 230,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 5.01M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,410 shares to 4,301 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Associates Ltd Com has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Calamos Advisors Ltd holds 1.15M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Llc, Us-based fund reported 135,797 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 6,976 shares. Exchange Management holds 54,933 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. 350,601 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Westend Advisors Limited stated it has 327,272 shares. Charter Trust invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Churchill Mngmt has 91,057 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 182,300 shares. First Citizens State Bank stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Security National Trust Com holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,248 shares. 200,717 are held by Cornerstone Capital. Baupost Group Ltd Liability Co Ma invested in 399,151 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Orleans Management La holds 8,080 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares to 123,160 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,626 were accumulated by Campbell & Inv Adviser. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 17,268 shares. First Trust LP reported 316,535 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 3.70 million shares. Geode Limited holds 0.05% or 9.80 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 1.04 million shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 23,142 shares. 2.34 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp. 47,528 were accumulated by Mackenzie. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 6.74 million shares stake. Veritable LP reported 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.