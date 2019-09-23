Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Argent Trust Company Lowered Its Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $485,808

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 17.98 million shares traded or 67.82% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 54,229 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, down from 57,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.22M shares traded or 26.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Etn Shiller Cape Etn (CAPE) by 2,348 shares to 15,659 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs Pwr Incorporated owns 1.30M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.38 million are owned by Swiss Financial Bank. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd holds 1.94% or 60,910 shares in its portfolio. Welch Gp Ltd has 996 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt owns 187,788 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0.67% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Benedict Incorporated holds 1.99% or 27,350 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 33,891 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 205,537 shares. Cim Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 2,451 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 4.60 million shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 2,557 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj has 3,772 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.36% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 412,827 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Ltd Liability Corporation holds 134,594 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Lp holds 164,538 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rnc Management Limited Liability invested in 1.57% or 568,147 shares. 980,995 were reported by Strs Ohio. 32,330 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hourglass Ltd Liability Com accumulated 157,693 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Df Dent holds 0.05% or 65,917 shares. Boys Arnold reported 28,256 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Llc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 0.04% or 185,664 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Markston Limited Liability Corporation reported 73,507 shares. Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,362 shares.

