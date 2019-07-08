Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Trimmed Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) Position as Stock Value Declined; Amerisafe (AMSF) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Its Stake by $979,813 as Valuation Declined

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 16,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 17,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 31,719 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 9.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.97. About 505,947 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

More notable recent Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Synchrony Financial Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Amerisafe, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMSF) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Accident and Health Insurance Near-Term Prospects Bright – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amerisafe Benefits from Specialty in High-Hazard Insurance – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Janelle Frost Appointed Chief Executive Officer of AMERISAFE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 13,002 shares. New South Incorporated invested 0.45% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). 70,319 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Moreover, Thb Asset has 0.13% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 15,337 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 47,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 7,200 shares. Blackrock holds 2.48M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 208,726 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has 10,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 547 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 12,280 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 14,692 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.11% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) or 281,100 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Company owns 159 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 79,867 shares to 80,484 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lemaitre Vascula (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 42,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMSF’s profit will be $14.46 million for 21.28 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Amerisafe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $54.78 million activity. Sanofi also sold $54.04 million worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.33 million for 16.30 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 23,361 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Leuthold Limited Liability Corp has 12,973 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg reported 0.21% stake. Hl Fincl Svcs Lc holds 1,190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Leavell Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,000 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 7 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,958 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust reported 56 shares stake.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long-Term Outlook For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Glaxo’s Dovato Wins EU Nod, RA Candidate Enters Phase III – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pfizer’s Eucrisa Proves Safety in Kids with Atopic Dermatitis – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Glaxo launches late-stage development of RA med otilimab – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Uganda clears three experimental Ebola treatments, watches for spread – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.