Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS); Advisory Alpha Holds Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 110 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,786 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 4,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 480 shares to 3,923 shares, valued at $238.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 64,871 shares. Moneta Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Service Inc has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 1.70 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Fincl Architects reported 720 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The stated it has 3.81M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Security State Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First In stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Becker Cap Mngmt owns 364,118 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 20,721 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 76,221 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 51,352 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 9,144 shares or 0.33% of the stock. The Maryland-based Spc Financial Incorporated has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,410 shares to 4,301 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech reported 19,426 shares stake. The Virginia-based Hendershot Inc has invested 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Rech Global Investors, a California-based fund reported 51,444 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,613 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited (Wy) holds 0.03% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 248,158 shares. Prelude Management Llc invested in 18,824 shares. Luxor Cap Grp Limited Partnership holds 238,788 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Strategic Ltd Co reported 14,701 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 26,835 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co holds 19,802 shares. 500 were reported by Somerset. Qci Asset Management stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).