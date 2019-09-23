Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); 1St Source Bank Upped Stake in Old Natl Bancorp (ONB)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 17.98M shares traded or 67.82% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 18,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 54,797 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, up from 35,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 982,574 shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy And Assoc has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hodges Capital Management accumulated 0.17% or 39,590 shares. Private Wealth Prns accumulated 14,250 shares or 0.09% of the stock. New York-based Griffin Asset has invested 0.75% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.30 million shares. Fiera accumulated 0% or 11,463 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc has 67,965 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 7.10M shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 385 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Company reported 12,380 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York owns 379,914 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.77% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

