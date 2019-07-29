Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Increased Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Stake by $1.77 Million as Share Price Rose; 13D Management Cut Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position as Valuation Rose

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 842,009 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Bolt Cap LP has 7.43% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,469 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.42% or 112,800 shares. 440,775 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Appleton Ma stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Adage Cap Partners Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 926,786 shares. Loews Corporation invested in 12,050 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 2.45M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Proshare Ltd Liability reported 13,221 shares stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.06% or 313,611 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 10,400 shares to 255,797 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 110.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,550 shares to 54,747 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff And Company accumulated 9,268 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Texas-based Sather Financial Group Inc has invested 6.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roberts Glore & Communications Il has 7,748 shares. Martin Management Lc accumulated 97,719 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested in 105,892 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 2,420 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kessler Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 112 shares. 39,412 were accumulated by Asset Management. Bokf Na holds 182,981 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 2,384 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.72% or 23.24 million shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc stated it has 2,332 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rockland Co reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Provident Management stated it has 3.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ycg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 54,589 shares or 1.06% of the stock.

