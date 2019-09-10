Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Stake in Kellogg Co (K) Trimmed as Shares Declined; As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Valuation Rose, Winfield Associates Has Upped Stake

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 1.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 1.47 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $306.45 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $63.03 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 10,741 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 776,900 were accumulated by Pggm Investments. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 0.66% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). American Natl Ins Company Tx owns 36,620 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bb&T owns 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 7,281 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 192 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 96,332 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Legal General Public Ltd Company stated it has 1.88 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bank holds 883 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 640,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Badgley Phelps Bell reported 111,216 shares. 619,175 are owned by Prudential Financial. 15,071 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Com. L And S Advsrs Inc holds 0.84% or 86,425 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 197,025 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.66% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 1.19M shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 381,525 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 5,982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 0.06% stake. Horizon Inv Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 65,248 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Department owns 628 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 29 shares.