Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Stake in Kellogg Co (K) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.48M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 305,218 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.52 million for 8.89 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.