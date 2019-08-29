Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Lowered Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $34.20 Million; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Raised Its Holding

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 839,864 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 22,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 291,747 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 268,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 1.30M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp owns 12.85M shares. Eqis Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Cadence Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 14,119 shares. Reilly Fin Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 1,072 shares. Alps reported 790,111 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 22,000 shares. Clearbridge Lc owns 9.88 million shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 27,949 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 147,757 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates Inc Ny holds 75,000 shares. 200 are held by M&R Cap. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 83,849 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 28 shares. Ameritas Partners invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 101,265 shares to 14,687 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,874 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Department Mb State Bank N A has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Principal Fin Grp holds 0.02% or 379,709 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 2,000 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 32,677 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 515,231 shares. 2.10 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 129,399 shares. Barbara Oil Com accumulated 17,500 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Fincl Engines Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fort LP invested in 33,602 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). The New York-based Van Eck has invested 0.25% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 55,879 are held by Agf Invests. 1,190 are held by First Mercantile Trust. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.70 million shares.