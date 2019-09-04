Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Kellogg Co (K) Stake as Market Value Declined; Braun Stacey Associates Has Upped Its Blackrock Com (BLK) Holding by $797,636

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 21,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 19,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $415.55. About 369,351 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Total Voting Rights; 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet after all; 16/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 31/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS HAS BOUGHT TURKEY’S CURRENCY, HARD-CURRENCY BONDS OVER LAST WEEK; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Research Update; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Rev $3.58B

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 1.49 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Incco (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 92,762 shares to 14,459 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,383 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.36M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

