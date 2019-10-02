Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Kellogg Co (K) Holding as Shares Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Holding

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 349,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 528,055 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.99M, down from 877,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 13.30M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42B, down from 64.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.31 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Llc owns 390,244 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 20.14M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Raymond James holds 174,468 shares. First Manhattan Comm invested in 73,912 shares. Dynamic Cap Limited owns 7,953 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 35,449 shares. Bb&T holds 0.02% or 51,212 shares in its portfolio. 6,740 were reported by Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il. Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 9,735 shares. Beacon Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,700 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa invested 0.08% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 83,401 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.99 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 620,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38 million for 16.85 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.