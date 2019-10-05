Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $31.80 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Decreased by $914,203 Its Stake

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42B, down from 64.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 949,211 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 6,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,175 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 51,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 9,961 shares to 98,152 shares, valued at $28.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 17,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sell-Side Positive On Johnson & Johnson’s Unexpected Ohio Opioid Settlement – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy This If You Like Johnson & Johnson Stock But Hate the Lawsuits – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 78,119 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 1,861 shares stake. Bar Harbor Ser holds 6.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 74,292 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 16,972 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank stated it has 1.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp holds 1.43% or 179,274 shares. Night Owl Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,682 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt invested in 12,075 shares. 41,382 were reported by Hills Bank & Trust Trust Com. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 50,651 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spirit Of America Corp Ny holds 0.16% or 7,802 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 68,615 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $311.27M for 17.07 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $70.29 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 6-K ReneSola Ltd For: Oct 03 – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Director of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW), Kenneth Traub, Just Bought 3427% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Kellogg Company Expands World Food Day Online Food Drive on Amazon – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta medical marijuana startup adds another PatrÃ³n exec to C-Suite, signals European expansion – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Courant.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings – Hartford Courant” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 13,239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New England Management has 0.58% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 14,592 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 34,642 shares. Capstone Advsr Lc, New York-based fund reported 24,735 shares. Fincl Architects has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 737,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 70,453 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 65,710 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ameriprise Finance owns 130,255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% or 528,983 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa holds 0.78% or 19,600 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).