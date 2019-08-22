Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Lowered Its Kellogg Co (K) Holding by $34.20 Million; As Allstate (ALL) Stock Value Rose, Howe & Rusling Has Boosted Holding

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.2. About 210,018 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 19,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 61,371 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 41,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $103.64. About 103,409 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mngmt Lp reported 185,282 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 62,842 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 145,308 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Advsr reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). British Columbia Invest Management Corporation reported 93,312 shares stake. Palladium Partners Limited Company holds 0.02% or 2,891 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Llc has 596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Company reported 34,809 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.26% or 20,514 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Parkside Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.1% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 0.14% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 6,600 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 24,870 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability owns 37,000 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt owns 29,375 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Catalent, Inc.’s (NYSE:CTLT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mechel Reports Launch of New Longwall at Southern Kuzbass – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allstate July catastrophe losses include Colorado hail storm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,792 shares to 52,946 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,070 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kellogg Company Announces Expiration and Final Tender Results of its Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity.