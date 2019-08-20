Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Decreased Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $34.20 Million as Stock Value Declined; Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Shaw Communications In (SJR) Position as Valuation Declined

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 2.24 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications In (SJR) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 83,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.65 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.14 million, down from 8.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 294,017 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) by 31,795 shares to 8.60 million shares, valued at $236.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 13,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.39M for 17.70 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bellecapital Int Limited has 16,242 shares. North Star Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Kessler Invest Ltd holds 0.04% or 688 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv owns 13,129 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Lc has 3,694 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 0.02% or 100,059 shares. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 45,800 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com holds 80 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 10,552 shares. 106,100 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 2,268 shares in its portfolio.

