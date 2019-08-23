Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Cut Kellogg Co (K) Holding by $34.20 Million as Shares Declined; Jabil Circuit (JBL) Market Value Rose While At Bancorp Has Lifted Its Holding

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 1.79 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now

At Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 19,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 51,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 32,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 531,294 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies: Agreement Will Expand Production to Jabil’s Ops in Guadalajara, Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Adj EPS 66c; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Com Pa owns 0.12% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 24,220 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,778 shares. Fosun International holds 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 4,620 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt has 2,203 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 10,841 shares. 5,800 are held by Counselors. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.09% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. 22,617 were reported by Fort Washington Advsrs Oh. State Street holds 12.26M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund owns 0.06% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,991 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Services Automobile Association reported 0.04% stake.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 230,534 shares. Natixis stated it has 952,197 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 74,868 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 71,607 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 10,141 shares. Glenview Cap Management Limited Co owns 100,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Markets has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Lsv Asset reported 6.54M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 114,950 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System has 101,096 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Cna reported 24,265 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.04% or 31,000 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 18,738 shares or 0% of the stock.