Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Cut Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $34.20 Million; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by $951,054

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 265,633 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 109,638 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset has 0.13% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 89,376 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc has invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 444,933 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 362,558 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Arizona State Retirement holds 113,054 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Allstate stated it has 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Columbia Asset Management reported 4,611 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or stated it has 4,220 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $609,187 activity. $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Nagelberg Allison on Thursday, August 15. WOLGIN STEVEN B also bought $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, August 16. Shares for $2,003 were bought by Miller Kevin S. on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $500 were bought by Rytter Katie. 779 shares valued at $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17.