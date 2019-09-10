Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Cut Its Kellogg Co (K) Position by $34.20 Million; Stock Price Declined; Scharf Investments Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $6.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 53,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.33M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 1.47 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $306.45M for 17.44 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta medical marijuana startup grows C-Suite with former Walgreens, Coca-Cola executive – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Motco accumulated 0.3% or 52,785 shares. Eagle Ltd Llc holds 4,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Company owns 2,236 shares. Webster State Bank N A invested in 0% or 557 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Swedbank holds 0.4% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bankshares Division has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Pension holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 304,919 shares. Brandywine holds 1.15% or 22,860 shares. 34,151 are owned by Cibc Asset Management. Cibc World has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Godsey & Gibb owns 14,700 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 617 are held by Farmers & Merchants Invests.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $63.03 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Partners Llc owns 75,360 shares. 71,188 are owned by Intersect Lc. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 6.84 million shares for 8.02% of their portfolio. D Scott Neal accumulated 1,759 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 3.14 million shares. Lau Limited Liability Company invested in 31,949 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Causeway Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 1.66M shares. Gw Henssler & Ltd invested in 1.35% or 125,125 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Lc has 9,029 shares. Glacier Peak Limited has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Letko Brosseau Assocs has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,000 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 13,566 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A invested in 0.65% or 45,226 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Inc Or owns 83,466 shares.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 360,717 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $136.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.