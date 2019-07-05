Kellogg (K) Stake Maintained by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc; American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Shareholder Peak Asset Management Raised Holding

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.96 million market cap company. The stock 0.10% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. It is down 52.73% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TAKES FIVE-DAY EXTENSION FOR 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 916.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 45,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,843 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 2.07 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,699 shares to 60,307 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,023 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,000 are owned by Kellner Limited Liability Com. Neuberger Berman Limited invested in 0% or 201,075 shares. 123,822 were reported by Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership. Morgan Stanley holds 701,746 shares. Omers Administration holds 29,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrow Advsr Llc invested in 0.23% or 107,654 shares. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 60,372 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0% or 20,200 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 14,000 shares. Price Michael F has 874,005 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 14,472 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Bank Of America De stated it has 131,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). 661,850 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.75 million activity.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares to 5,050 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,757 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).